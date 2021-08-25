Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
LPGA Tour cancels Shanghai tournament due to COVID-19

Aug 25 (Reuters) - The LPGA Shanghai tournament has been cancelled due to COVID-19 travel restrictions in China, the elite women's professional golf circuit said on Wednesday.

The event, which was scheduled for Oct. 14-17 at the Qizhong Garden Golf Club, did not take place last year because of health concerns and travel restrictions amid the pandemic.

According to a Reuters tally, there have been 94,687 infections and 4,636 coronavirus-related deaths reported in China since the pandemic began.

American Danielle Kang won the inaugural Shanghai tournament in 2018 and successfully defended her title the following year with a one-stroke win over compatriot Jessica Korda.

The LPGA tournament in Taipei, Taiwan, planned for Oct. 28-31, was also cancelled in July for a second straight year due to similar COVID-19 restrictions in the country.

The two remaining events in the LPGA's four-stop Asia swing are scheduled for Oct. 21-24 in Busan, South Korea and Nov. 4-7 in Otsu, Japan.

Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

