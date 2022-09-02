Lucky loser Moutet makes history at U.S. Open

By
1 minute read

Aug 31, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Corentin Moutet of France hits a shot against Botic van De Zandschulp of the Netherlands on day three of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

NEW YORK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - France's Corentin Moutet on Friday became the first lucky loser to reach the fourth round of the U.S. Open following his 6-3 4-6 6-2 7-5 win over Argentine Pedro Cachin.

Moutet is the first men's lucky loser to reach the fourth round at any Grand Slam event since another Frenchman, Stephane Robert, did so at the 2014 Australian Open.

The lucky loser is a player who lost during qualifiers but makes the main draw because of a withdrawal and has his name picked at random.

Moutet will be a huge underdog when he faces fifth seed Casper Ruud, who emerged victorious after a four-hour-and-23-minute battle with American Tommy Paul by the score of 7-6(3) 6-7(5) 7-6(2) 5-7 6-0.

With the win Ruud became the first Norwegian man to reach the second week at the U.S. Open.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Rory Carroll in New York; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Los Angeles-based sports reporter who interviews the most impactful athletes and executives in the world. Covers breaking news ranging from the highs of championship victories to the lows of abuse scandals. My work highlights the ways in which sports and the issues of race, gender, culture, finance, and technology intersect.