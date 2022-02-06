Luge-Ludwig of Germany takes gold in men's singles

Feb 6, 2022; Yanqing, China; Johannes Ludwig (GER) after his third run in the men's singles luge competition during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Yanqing Sliding Centre. Mandatory Credit: Andrew P. Scott-USA TODAY Sports

YANQING, China, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Johannes Ludwig of Germany won the gold medal in the men's singles luge at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Sunday.

Wolfgang Kindl of Austria took the silver medal with Dominik Fischnaller of Italy taking bronze.

Reporting by David Kirton; editing by Clare Fallon

