Luge-Ludwig of Germany takes gold in men's singles
YANQING, China, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Johannes Ludwig of Germany won the gold medal in the men's singles luge at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Sunday.
Wolfgang Kindl of Austria took the silver medal with Dominik Fischnaller of Italy taking bronze.
Reporting by David Kirton; editing by Clare Fallon
