Lyles promises record-breaking relay at world championships

Athletics - Diamond League - Suhaim bin Hamad Stadium, Doha, Qatar - May 13, 2022 Noah Lyles of the U.S. celebrates winning the men's 200m REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

EUGENE, Ore., June 26 (Reuters) - Reigning 200 metres title-holder Noah Lyles guaranteed a record-breaking performance from the men's 4x100 metres relay team at next month's world championships, as he emerged from the U.S. qualifiers in Eugene, Oregon, brimming with confidence.

The Tokyo bronze medallist overcame 18-year-old Erriyon Knighton in the 200 metres final at the U.S. championships on Sunday, an auspicious performance ahead of his title defence at worlds, which will be held in the United States for the first time from July 15 at the same track.

"It gives me confidence but I kind of already had that confidence going in," said Lyles, who was trailing Knighton around the turn but stormed ahead to break the tape two hundredths of a second ahead in 19.67 seconds.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"There's way more of a target on your back (as a defending champion) and I think I dealt with most of that pressure last year in Tokyo," he said.

"This year I feel that I've gotten a lot back to being me, having fun, not worrying about what other people are thinking and it's helped."

While the U.S. governing body is not expected to name its relay team members immediately, the 24-year-old is sure to be a leader on the team.

The Americans won at worlds in 2019 but shockingly finished sixth in their semi-final at the Tokyo Games.

Lyles said fans can expect big things this year.

"We are definitely winning the relay - we're gonna break the world record," he said. "I can already see it in my head right now."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York and Gene Cherry in Eugene, Oregon; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.