Lyles retains 200m crown as US sweep podium, Jackson wins women's title

July 22 (Reuters) - Noah Lyles retained his 200 metres title as U.S. sprinters secured their second podium sweep while Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce made it a 1-2 finish for Jamaica in the women's event at the World Championships on Thursday.

Lyles, bronze medallist at the Tokyo Games, scorched to victory in 19.31 seconds to become the third-fastest athlete of all time over the distance and break four-time Olympic champion Michael Johnson's national record. read more

Five days after Fred Kerley led a U.S. 1-2-3 in the 100m, Lyles produced another dominant performance to clinch gold ahead of Tokyo runner-up Kenny Bednarek in 19.77 while teenager Erriyon Knighton finished third in 19.80.

It is the first time a country has swept both men's sprint events in the same year at the World Championships.

"Today is my day - I finally got to do what I dreamed of," Lyles said. "I felt I got the best start I could possibly ask for.

"It's an immaculate feeling to be on the podium with two fellow Americans."

Lyles' victory came moments after Jackson gave the Jamaican women another sprint gold, setting a championship record of 21.45 seconds in the 200m - the second fastest time in history - for a first individual world title at Hayward Field. read more

Newly crowned 100m gold medallist Fraser-Pryce missed out on a second sprint double after finishing second in 21.81, claiming her 13th world medal overall, while Britain's defending champion Dina Asher-Smith took bronze in 22.02.

"I'm feeling great. I came out and put on a show. The fastest woman alive, the national and championship record, I can't complain," Jackson said.

Another podium sweep could be on the cards for the United States after Olympic champion Athing Mu along with Raevyn Rogers and Ajee Wilson advanced to the women's 800m semi-finals, which will take place on Friday. read more

In the men's competition, Kenya's Olympic champion Emmanuel Korir reached the final after producing his best performance of the season in the semis. Algerian Slimane Moula came from behind to win his race in the fastest time of the day. read more

Indian hopes of a world javelin medal remained on course after Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra threw 88.39m to reach the final, while reigning world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada had the best throw of the day with 89.91m. read more

