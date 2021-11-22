Lyon to play behind closed doors pending investigation, league says

Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique Lyonnais v Olympique de Marseille - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - November 21, 2021 Fans leaving the stadium after Olympique de Marseille's Dimitri Payet was hit by a water bottle thrown by a fan, causing the match to be suspended REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Olympique Lyonnais will have to play their Ligue 1 games behind closed doors pending an investigation into the crowd trouble that prompted Sunday's match against Olympique de Marseille to be abandoned, the French League (LFP) said on Monday.

The game was called off almost two hours after Marseille's Dimitri Payet was hit by a bottle thrown from the Groupama Stadium's stands after five minutes.

Reporting by Julien Pretot Editing by David Goodman

