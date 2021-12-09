Macron questions utility of diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics

PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he would rather work with the International Olympic Committee on the protection of athletes around the world than engage in symbolic boycotts.

"We must not politicise (the Olympics)," Macron told a press conference. "As with all things on the international stage, I prefer to do things that have a useful effect."

The United States, Australia, Britain are among Western nations that have said they will not send officials to the 2022 Winter Olympics in order to send China a message over its human rights record.

