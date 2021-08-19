Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Malaysian MotoGP cancelled and replaced by second Misano race

1 minute read

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix - Sepang International Circuit, Sepang, Malaysia - November 3, 2019 Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez finishes in second place REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin/File Photo

Aug 19 (Reuters) - MotoGP announced on Thursday the cancellation of the Malaysian Grand Prix for the second year in a row, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and its replacement by another race at Italy's Misano circuit on Oct. 24.

Misano's Marco Simoncelli circuit, a home track for Italy's soon-to-retire MotoGP great Valentino Rossi, is already scheduled to host the San Marino and Rimini Riviera Grand Prix on Sept. 19.

"The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting entry restrictions for Malaysia oblige the cancellation of the event," said MotoGP in a statement.

The name of the second race at Misano has yet to be announced.

The circuit also hosted two rounds last year, with the second designated the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

The Japanese, Australian and Thai rounds of the championship have already been cancelled due to the pandemic as well as the Finnish Grand Prix which had been scheduled for last month.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 9:41 AM UTC

Osaka felt 'ungrateful' for her attitude to tennis

Naomi Osaka said she had felt "ungrateful" at times over the last year for not fully appreciating her life as one of the world's top tennis players.

Sports
Already crowned 'the greatest', Felix takes a victory lap
Sports
Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Poland
Sports
MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani pitches, belts 40th homer in Angels' win
Sports
NZ sports bodies announce independent inquiry after Podmore death