Sports
Man City cancels briefing after inconclusive Guardiola COVID-19 test -report
1 minute read
Dec 17 (Reuters) - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has returned an inconclusive COVID-19 test, prompting the club to cancel Friday's pre-match news conference, Sky Sports reported.
Sky said Guardiola is waiting for the result of a PCR test while City's match away at Newcastle United on Sunday -- one of five matches being played after several fixtures were postponed -- is expected to go ahead.
Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.