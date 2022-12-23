Man City face Southampton, Man United host Charlton in League Cup quarters















LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Manchester City will travel to Southampton in the League Cup quarter-finals after knocking out holders Liverpool and Manchester United were handed a home tie against third-tier Charlton Athletic in the draw on Thursday.

Nottingham Forest will host Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United will entertain Leicester City.

Champions Manchester City, who have won the League Cup six times in the last nine years, overcame Liverpool 3-2 in an enthralling fourth-round match.

Charlton, who were last in the Premier League in 2007, overcame Brighton & Hove Albion on penalties after a 0-0 draw and were rewarded with a trip to 20-times English champions Manchester United, who beat Burnley 2-0 to reach the last eight.

The matches will be played in the week beginning Jan. 9.

Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Ed Osmond











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.