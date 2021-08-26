Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Man City's Mendy charged with four counts of rape, suspended by club

1 minute read

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Chelsea - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - November 23, 2019 Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy reacts Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy was charged by the Cheshire Constabulary with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault on Thursday, with the Premier League club suspending the Frenchman pending an investigation.

The police added Mendy, 27, has been remanded in custody and is set to appear at Chester Magistrates' Court on Friday.

"The charges relate to three complainants over the age of 16 and are alleged to have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021," Cheshire Constabulary said in a statement.

City said in a statement they would not be making any further comment as the matter was subject to a legal process.

Mendy, who has played for France 10 times and won the World Cup in 2018, was signed by City from AS Moncao in 2017 for a fee in the region of 52 million pounds ($71.32 million).

He has won the Premier League three times with City although injuries have limited his playing time, with the left back undergoing knee surgery in the 2018-19 season.

($1 = 0.7291 pounds)

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson and Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 5:42 PM UTC

Messi's PSG draw Guardiola's Man City in Champions League group stage

Lionel Messi's new club Paris St Germain will play Manchester City, managed by the Argentine's former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola, after being drawn together in Champion's League Group A on Thursday.

Sports
Djokovic looks to complete calendar Grand Slam at U.S. Open
Sports
Venus joins sister Serena, Kenin in missing U.S. Open
Sports
MLB roundup: Orioles top Angels, end 19-game skid
Sports
Pliskova among contenders at U.S. Open as Czech chases elusive major