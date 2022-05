Man City trounce Newcastle to open up three-point lead

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Newcastle United - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - May 8, 2022 Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe and assistant manager Jason Tindall look dejected after the match REUTERS/Phil Noble

MANCHESTER, May 8 (Reuters) - Manchester City reclaimed top spot in the Premier League with a 5-0 drubbing of Newcastle United that allowed the reigning champions to open up a three-point lead over Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Raheem Sterling scored twice for the hosts with Aymeric Laporte, Rodri and Phil Foden also on target as they shrugged off the bitter disappointment of their Champions League semi-final defeat by Real Madrid.

Sterling eased any early jitters with a header and Laporte's tap-in gave City full control before the interval.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Rodri headed City's third from a corner after the break and Foden swept in his side's fourth before Sterling struck again in stoppage time as City took emphatic advantage of Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur the previous day.

Newcastle's Chris Wood spurned a great chance to give his side an early lead but the visitors were no match for City who took an important step towards a fourth title in five seasons.

City have 86 points to Liverpool's 83 with both sides having three games remaining and City now have a superior goal difference. Liverpool face Aston Villa on Tuesday with City up against Wolverhampton Wanderers a day later.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.