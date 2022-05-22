1 minute read
Man City win fourth Premier League in five years on final day
1/3
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MANCHESTER, May 22 (Reuters) - Manchester City won their fourth Premier League title in five years on Sunday after beating Aston Villa 3-2 at home on the final day of the season.
Pep Guardiola's side clinched the title with 93 points, one ahead of second-placed Liverpool, to win their ninth major trophy since the Spaniard took over at the club in 2016.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Simon Evans Editing by Toby Davis
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.