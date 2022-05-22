Man City win fourth Premier League in five years on final day

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Aston Villa - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - May 22, 2022 Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan celebrates scoring their third goal with Gabriel Jesus REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

MANCHESTER, May 22 (Reuters) - Manchester City won their fourth Premier League title in five years on Sunday after beating Aston Villa 3-2 at home on the final day of the season.

Pep Guardiola's side clinched the title with 93 points, one ahead of second-placed Liverpool, to win their ninth major trophy since the Spaniard took over at the club in 2016.

