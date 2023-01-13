Man City's Mendy found not guilty on six counts of rape

[1/2] Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court for his trial following allegations of rape and sexual assault, Chester, Britain, December 22, 2022 REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo















LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy was found not guilty of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault on Friday, while jurors could not reach verdicts on one count of rape and one of attempted rape, British media reported on Friday.

The trial had been taking place at Chester Crown Court since August after 13 women made allegations against Mendy and co-accused Louis Saha Matturie.

City issued a statement saying the club had noted the verdict.

"Given there are open matters related to this case, the club is not in a position to comment further at this time," City said in a statement.

Reporting by Farouq Suleiman and Manasi Pathak; editing by Michael Holden and Ed Osmond











