Following are the records set by Pep Guardiola's Manchester City team en route to a third Premier League title in four seasons:

* At the turn of the year, City set a Premier League record for most wins from the start of a calendar year, courtesy of 13 victories in the competition between Jan. 3 and March 2.

* That sequence was part of a run of 21 consecutive wins in all competitions between December and March as Guardiola's men established an English top-flight record.

* Despite injuries and COVID-19 setbacks at the start of the season, City became the first team in the Premier League era to rebound from as low as eighth on Christmas Day to win the title.

* Manchester City equalled their club record of 28 games unbeaten in all competitions between November and March, matching their tally from 2017.

* City won all of their nine competitive matches in January -- the most victories in a single month in the top four tiers of English football since the Football League was formed in 1888.

* City claimed another English top-flight record earlier this month when they defeated Crystal Palace for a 19th consecutive away win in all competitions.

* That victory at Selhurst Park also secured an 11th straight Premier League win on the road -- equalling the record set by Chelsea in 2008 and matched by City in 2017.

* Last week's 2-0 win over Paris St Germain put City in the Champions League final and set a record for the longest winning run by an English side in Europe's elite club competition (7).

