Man jailed for racially abusing West Bromwich player

Soccer Football - Premier League - West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City - The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, Britain - January 26, 2021 West Bromwich Albion's Romaine Sawyers Pool via REUTERS/Michael Regan

Sept 30 (Reuters) - A man who racially abused West Bromwich Albion midfielder Romaine Sawyers online received an eight-week prison sentence on Thursday.

Simon Silwood, 50, targeted Sawyers after West Bromwich lost 5-0 to Manchester City in an English Premier League match in January. Birmingham Magistrates Court found him guilty of having posted a "grossly offensive message".

West Bromwich banned Silwood for life earlier this month. read more

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said that during his police interview, Silwood admitted to posting a message on social media after becoming upset by the 5-0 defeat but blamed an error made by using predictive text.

The judge said his message was "motivated by or demonstrated hostility based on race".

"Silwood deliberately chose a word known to have clear racist connotations to abuse a footballer due to the colour of his skin. Such behaviour will not be tolerated in football and will be prosecuted by the CPS," said Mark Johnson of the CPS.

The court ordered Silwood to pay 500 pounds ($684) in compensation and 500 pounds in court costs.

West Bromwich were relegated at the end of last season.

Several players have been subjected to racial abuse online in recent months, especially in the Premier League, and English soccer has been piling pressure on social media firms to do more to tackle the problem.

($1 = 0.7311 pounds)

Reporting and writing by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Mike Holden in London; editing by Timothy Heritage

