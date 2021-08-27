Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Man United agree deal to re-sign Ronaldo from Juventus

Soccer Football - English Premier League - Manchester United v West Ham United - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - October 29, 2008 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

MANCHESTER, England, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Manchester United have agreed a deal to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, the Premier League club announced on Friday, with the transfer subject to the agreement of personal terms, visa and a medical.

The Portugal forward is headedback to the club where he won eight major trophies from 2003-2009. Financial details were not disclosed but British and Italian media said United would buy Ronaldo for 25 million euros on a two-year deal.

Ronaldo, signed by Juve in 2018 for 100 million euros ($117.90 million) from Real Madrid in the hope of leading them to an elusive Champions League title, will leave the club with 101 goals, two league crowns and a Coppa Italia to his name.

The 36-year-old won the Ballon d'Or as the world's best player in 2008 at United alongside his team accolades, before sealing a then world record 80 million pounds move to Madrid.

After telling Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri on Thursday of his desire to leave Turin, widespread media reports claimed Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, had agreed personal terms with Premier League champions Manchester City.

But after City were said to have had a change of heart over the deal, rivals United got the transfer agreed.

($1 = 0.8482 euros)

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris

