Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Man United winger Diallo out for six weeks, loan move on hold

1 minute read

Soccer Football - Europa League - Quarter Final Second Leg - Manchester United v Granada - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - April 15, 2021 Manchester United's Amad Diallo REUTERS/David Klein

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has suffered a thigh injury and will be out for six weeks, putting his planned loan move to Dutch side Feyenoord on hold, the Premier League club said on Monday.

"Amad has sustained a thigh muscle injury in training and is likely to be out for six weeks," Manchester United said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, this happened just before his planned loan move to Feyenoord. Amad will remain at United and rehabilitate back to full fitness."

The 19-year-old Ivory Coast international, who joined United from Italian side Atalanta in January, has made eight appearances for the club, scoring one goal.

Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 12:53 PM UTC

Henry to stay with Belgium through to 2022 World Cup

Former France forward Thierry Henry will be a member of Belgium's coaching team through to the 2022 World Cup, the national side said on Monday.

Sports
NFL roundup: Trevor Lawrence tosses 2 TDs as Jaguars jolt Cowboys
Sports
MLB roundup: Ian Anderson fuels Braves in rout of Giants
Sports
Osaka vows to celebrate her own accomplishments ahead of US Open title defence
Sports
Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley splitting action ahead of bout