Man United winger Diallo out for six weeks, loan move on hold
Aug 30 (Reuters) - Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has suffered a thigh injury and will be out for six weeks, putting his planned loan move to Dutch side Feyenoord on hold, the Premier League club said on Monday.
"Amad has sustained a thigh muscle injury in training and is likely to be out for six weeks," Manchester United said in a statement.
"Unfortunately, this happened just before his planned loan move to Feyenoord. Amad will remain at United and rehabilitate back to full fitness."
The 19-year-old Ivory Coast international, who joined United from Italian side Atalanta in January, has made eight appearances for the club, scoring one goal.
