Man Utd defender Martinez back in training after World Cup win
Dec 28 (Reuters) - Manchester United centre back Lisandro Martinez returned to training on Wednesday after winning the World Cup with Argentina in Qatar, the Premier League club said.
Martinez was granted some time off by United after Argentina won the World Cup by beating France in the Dec. 18 final on penalties.
The 24-year-old made four appearances for Lionel Scaloni's side in Qatar, including during knockout-stage victories against Australia, the Netherlands and Croatia.
United are fifth in the league on 29 points after 15 matches, one point behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur who have played a game more.
The Old Trafford club will play at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.
