Man Utd face Villa, Leicester host Watford in FA Cup third round

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Manchester United entertain Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round, while holders Leicester City welcome Watford and West Ham United are at home to Leeds United following Monday's draw.

Non-league Chesterfield bagged a trip to face last season's runners-up Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, while Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur host League One Morecambe.

Third-tier Swindon Town landed the possibility of a giant-killing when they were drawn at home to Manchester City

The third round, to be played from Jan. 7-10, includes teams from the Premier League and second-tier Championship.

Replays will return to this season's competition after being dropped for COVID-19 enforced reasons last term, meaning Shrewsbury Town can dream of bringing Liverpool back to Montgomery Waters Meadow if they can force a draw at Anfield.

Kidderminster Harriers, the lowest ranked side left in the FA Cup, host Championship (second-tier) side Reading.

FA Cup third round draw:

Boreham Wood or St Albans v AFC Wimbledon

Yeovil Town v Bournemouth

Stoke City v Leyton Orient

Swansea City v Southampton

Chelsea v Chesterfield Town

Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town

Cardiff City v Preston North End

Coventry City v Derby County

Burnley v Huddersfield Town

West Bromwich Albion v Brighton & Hove Albion

Kidderminster Harriers v Reading

Leicester City v Watford

Mansfield Town v Middlesbrough

Hartlepool United v Blackpool

Hull City v Everton

Bristol City v Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur v Morecambe

Millwall v Crystal Palace

Port Vale v Brentford

Swindon Town v Manchester City

Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers

Luton Town v Harrogate Town

Birmingham City v Plymouth Argyle

Manchester United v Aston Villa

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United

Newcastle United v Cambridge United

Barnsley v Ipswich Town or Barrow

Peterborough United v Bristol Rovers

West Ham United v Leeds United

Queens Park Rangers v Rotherham United

Charlton Athletic v Norwich City

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Reporting by Christian Radnedge; editing by Ken Ferris

