Sports
Manager Munoz leaves Watford
1 minute read
Oct 3 (Reuters) - Watford manager Xisco Munoz has left the Premier League club with the team 14th in the Premier League table after seven matches this season, the club said on Sunday.
"The Board feels recent performances strongly indicate a negative trend at a time when team cohesion should be visibly improving," Watford said in a club statement.
Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.