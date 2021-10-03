Skip to main content

Sports

Manager Munoz leaves Watford

1 minute read

Soccer Football - Premier League - Watford v Newcastle United - Vicarage Road, Watford, Britain - September 25, 2021 Watford manager Xisco Munoz reacts Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Watford manager Xisco Munoz has left the Premier League club with the team 14th in the Premier League table after seven matches this season, the club said on Sunday.

"The Board feels recent performances strongly indicate a negative trend at a time when team cohesion should be visibly improving," Watford said in a club statement.

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

