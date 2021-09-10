Skip to main content

England v India fifth test cancelled after India unable to field team

Cricket - Fifth Test - England v India - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - September 10, 2021 A message is seen displayed on a big screen after the match was cancelled due to members of the India staff contracting COVID-19 Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

MANCHESTER, England, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The fifth test between England and India at Old Trafford was cancelled on Friday after India were unable to field a team, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.

"Due to fears of a further increase in the number of COVID cases inside the camp, India are regrettably unable to field a team," the ECB said in a statement.

The ECB initially said in the statement that India had forfeited the match but later retracted that.

India were 2-1 up in the series heading into the final match but the test was thrown into doubt on Thursday after their physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar tested positive for the novel coronavirus. read more

India head coach Ravi Shastri had tested positive during the fourth test at The Oval and has since been isolating with bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and physio Nitin Patel. read more

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Peter Rutherford

