Manchester United to play Dortmund during U.S. summer tour

General view of the Manchester United logo ahead of the Europa League final
Football Soccer - Manchester United visit the Friends Arena ahead of the the Europa League Final - Friends Arena, Stockholm, Sweden - 23/5/17 General view of the Manchester United logo ahead of the Europa League final Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic

April 4 (Reuters) - Manchester United will face Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in July in Las Vegas as a part of the club's summer tour to the United States, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The match will be played at the Allegiant Stadium on July 30 and is the second fixture of the tour, after United announced in March they will face non-league Wrexham in San Diego on July 25.

Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next