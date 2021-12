Richard Arnold, commercial director of Manchester United, walks with members of the Manchester United Ltd. IPO road show marketing team following their meetings with bankers in New York, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Manchester United (MANU.N) will name Richard Arnold as its new chief executive officer in the next few days, Sky News reported on Monday.

Arnold, who is currently the group's managing director, will take over the leadership role in the new year, the report added.

Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

