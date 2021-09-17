Skip to main content

Manchester United slips to wider loss on pandemic impact

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Manchester United Plc (MANU.N) reported a wider full-year loss after a season marred by pandemic-induced lockdowns and empty stadiums hit matchday sales and commercial revenue.

The English soccer club said its net loss for the year ended June 30 was 92.2 million pounds ($127.2 million), compared with a loss of 23.2 million pounds in the year-ago period as the onset of COVID-19 in 2020 disrupted all walks of life globally. ($1 = 0.7250 pounds)

