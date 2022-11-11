Mane named in Senegal squad for World Cup















DAKAR, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Sadio Mane has been named in Senegal's squad for the World Cup in Qatar despite injury concerns after he was hurt playing for his German club at the weekend.

The 30-year-old striker, whose decisive penalty kicks won both the Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualification for his country this year, suffered an injury to his right fibula in Bayern's 6-1 win against Werder Bremen and misses this weekend’s clash against Schalke.

But coach Aliou Cisse included the team’s talisman when he named his 26-man squad at a news conference in Dakar on Friday.

Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Alex Richardson











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.