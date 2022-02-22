Maple Leafs acquire G Carter Hutton from Coyotes

Oct 18, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes goaltender Carter Hutton (40) allows a goal against the St. Louis Blues during the second period at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

2022-02-22 01:17:36 GMT+00:00 - The Arizona Coyotes traded goalie Carter Hutton to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday in exchange for future considerations.

Hutton, 36, will join his seventh NHL team. He cleared waivers earlier in the day, meaning he can be assigned directly to Toronto's AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies.

Hutton only started three games in net in his lone season with Arizona. He went 0-2-0 with a 7.76 goals-against average and a .741 save percentage.

His best season came in 2017-18 with the St. Louis Blues, when he led the NHL in both save percentage (.931) and goals-against average (2.09) as the backup to Jake Allen.

That helped Hutton land a three-year deal with the Buffalo Sabres in free agency, and he was their starting goalie for one season before injuries and ineffectiveness led Buffalo to rely more on Linus Ullmark.

In 235 career games (207 starts) for the Chicago Blackhawks (2013), Nashville Predators (2013-16), Blues (2016-18), Sabres (2018-21) and Coyotes, Hutton compiled a 94-90-27 record with 13 shutouts, a .908 save percentage and a 2.76 goals-against average.

The Leafs have relied on a goaltending tandem of starter Jack Campbell and veteran Petr Mrazek this season.

