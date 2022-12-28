Maple Leafs fined $100,000 for collective bargaining agreement violation

Dec 27, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (88) celebrates with defenseman Conor Timmins (25) and center Auston Matthews (34) after scoring the game winning goal against the St. Louis Blues in overtime at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 28 (Reuters) - The Toronto Maple Leafs were fined $100,000 by the NHL on Wednesday for traveling to St. Louis on Dec. 26 in violation of the players' collective bargaining agreement, which stipulates that Dec. 23-26 are supposed to be free from team activities.

The team flew to St. Louis late on Dec. 26, according to Canadian broadcaster TSN, and defeated the Blues 5-4 in overtime the next day.

The league on Wednesday also fined Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe $25,000 for demeaning conduct directed at game officials during the game.

Money from both fines will go to the NHL Foundation.

Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles

