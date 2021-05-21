May 20, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares (91) is taken off of the ice on a stretcher after a collision with Montreal Canadiens forward Corey Perry (not pictured) during the first period of game one of the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. / John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was stretchered off the ice after a serious collision during Game 1 of Toronto's first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

Midway through the first period, Tavares was bodychecked to the ice by Montreal defenseman Ben Chiarot. Tavares fell right into the path of Canadiens forward Corey Perry, who jumped to try and avoid Tavares, but Perry's knee struck the Leafs forward in the head.

Trainers from both teams attended to Tavares, who seemed to be trying to get to his feet but was clearly dazed. Tavares raised a thumbs-up gesture as he was wheeled off the ice.

Tavares was playing in his 37th career playoff game and his 13th since signing a free-agent contract with Toronto prior to the 2018-19 season. Tavares scored 50 points (19 goals, 31 assists) over 56 games during the regular season.

-Field Level Media

