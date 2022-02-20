Maple Leafs placing F Ryan Dzingel on waivers

Jan 28, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes center Ryan Dzingel (10) skates against the Boston Bruins during the first period at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

2022-02-20 19:34:01 GMT+00:00 - The Toronto Maple Leafs are placing forward Ryan Dzingel on waivers, one day after acquiring him in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes.

Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters Sunday that Dzingel will be assigned to the AHL's Toronto Marlies if he clears waivers.

Toronto traded forward Nick Ritchie and a draft pick to the Coyotes on Saturday night in exchange for Dzingel and defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin.

Dzingel, 29, tallied seven points (four goals, three assists) in 26 games for Arizona this season. He has 187 points (86 goals, 101 assists) and 191 penalty minutes in 398 contests with the Ottawa Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets, Carolina Hurricanes and Coyotes.

(Field Level Media)

