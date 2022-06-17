Marcao double takes Three Towns top after Wuhan derby win

HONG KONG, June 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian striker Marcao scored twice as Wuhan Three Towns supplanted Wuhan Yangtze at the top of the Chinese Super League standings with a 3-1 win in Dalian over their cross city rivals.

Wuhan Yangtze went into the game with the league's only remaining perfect record but fell behind in the 22nd minute when Marcao headed in Nicolae Stanciu's free kick from the right.

Davidson bent his stoppage time effort into the top corner from just inside the area to give Three Towns a two-goal lead at the interval and Marcao put the result beyond doubt 13 minutes into the second half with a right-foot volley.

The result means Three Towns move onto 10 points from four games and sit ahead of Henan Longmen and Shanghai Shenhua on goal difference.

Henan handed Guangzhou City a 3-0 loss while penalties from Zhu Chenjie and Peng Xinli helped earn Shenhua their 3-1 victory over Hebei FC.

Moises struck twice as defending champions Shandong Taishan beat Changchun Yatai 4-0 which moved Hao Wei's side into fourth place, one point behind the leading trio.

Frank Acheampong was on target as Shenzhen FC downed Cangzhou Mighty Lions 1-0 while Feng Jin's second half goal earned Shanghai Port a 1-0 win over eight-time champions Guangzhou FC.

Guangzhou are one of three clubs - alongside Guangzhou City and Hebei FC - yet to pick up a point in the four games played so far this season and they sit rooted to the bottom of the standings.

Beijing Guoan, meanwhile, moved up to seventh despite being held to a 2-2 draw with Meizhou Hakka.

Zhang Yuning gave the capital side a two goal lead inside the opening 21 minutes but Aleksa Vukanovic halved the deficit in the 24th minute before Rade Dugalic levelled the score 25 minutes from time.

Tianjin Tigers were held to a 1-1 draw by Chengdu Rongcheng and Dalian Pro shared the points in a 1-1 draw with Zhejiang FC.

The current Chinese Super League season is being played in biosecure centralised venues in Dalian, Meizhou and Haikou to limit cross country travel as the government continues to pursue a zero-Covid strategy.

Reporting by Michael Church in Hong Kong, Editing by Christian Radnedge

