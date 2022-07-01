Maria stuns fifth seed Sakkari to make first major fourth round

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 1, 2022 Germany's Tatjana Maria celebrates winning her third round match against Greece's Maria Sakkari REUTERS/Paul Childs

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Germany's Tatjana Maria, at 34 the oldest player left in the Wimbledon women's draw, knocked fifth seed Maria Sakkari out 6-3 7-5 on Friday to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career.

Maria will next face 12th-seeded Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion, for a quarter-final spot.

"It feels amazing. I'm the first time in the last 16, so that's already amazing. To win against Sakkari today, yeah, it's pretty awesome," she told reporters.

"I think I played a good match from the beginning to the end. Yeah, it makes me happy."

Ranked 103rd, the mother of two returned from maternity leave just under a year ago and in the previous round rallied from 3-0 down in the deciding set to defeat Sorana Cirstea for a first win over a top-50 player in more than two years.

She had to fight back from 5-2 down in the second set against Sakkari on Friday to exact revenge for her hard-fought defeat in the opening round of this year's Australian Open.

"The match against Sakkari at the Australian Open gave me some confidence because I saw that I was super close, and I had my chances also in Australia," Maria said.

"It also gave me confidence. And I knew that I have my chances. If I play clever and good, I can win this match."

Greek Sakkari, who reached the French and U.S. Open semi-finals last year, made 30 unforced errors and could only convert one of her seven break point opportunities.

