Mariners LHP Hector Santiago ejected following substance inspection

Jun 27, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Hector Santiago (57) delivers against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning of the first game of a doubleheader at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

2021-06-27 19:57:29 GMT+00:00 - Major League Baseball has ejected its first player under its new foreign substance rules.

Seattle Mariners left-hander Hector Santiago was ejected from Sunday's game against the host Chicago White Sox following a foreign substance inspection.

Santiago, 33, was ejected by home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi during the bottom of the fifth inning. Umpires reportedly kept Santiago's glove after he allowed one run on three hits while striking out four in 2 1/3 innings. JT Chargois replaced Santiago with one out in the fifth.

Santiago is the first MLB player to be ejected for a foreign substance violation under the league's stricter suspension policies, which were instituted on Monday. Santiago faces an automatic 10-game ban, which he will be able to serve with pay.

In nine relief appearances this season, Santiago is 1-1 with a 2.65 ERA. In 266 career games -- 139 starts -- with the White Sox (2011-13, 2018-2019), Los Angeles Angels (2014-16), Minnesota Twins (2016-17) , New York Mets (2019) and Mariners, Santiago is 48-51 with a 4.12 ERA.

--Field Level Media

