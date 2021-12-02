Marseille condemn remarks aimed at Troyes' South Korean striker

Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain vs Troyes - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - November 29, 2017. Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar in action with Troyes' Hyun Jun Suk. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Olympique de Marseille said they condemned remarks aimed at Troyes' South Korean striker Suk Hyun-jun during their 1-0 Ligue 1 win at the Stade Velodrome last weekend.

The match was played behind closed doors but Troyes alleged on Tuesday that Suk was racially abused, adding that the comments were captured by the microphones of Amazon Prime, who were broadcasting Sunday's game.

"Olympique de Marseille joined the Trojan club in strongly condemning the remarks made towards Suk Hyun-jun ... OM also offers its full support to the Troyes player," Marseille said.

"The presidents of the two clubs exchanged views in a calm atmosphere and (Marseille), through its president Pablo Longoria, undertakes to ask the perpetrators for explanations and to take the necessary measures."

