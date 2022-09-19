'Massive ask' for Red Bull to win all remaining races - Horner

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said it would be a "massive ask" for them to win all six remaining races on the calendar despite the team having won five in a row and closing in on the drivers and constructors' championships.

Red Bull have won 11 of the 16 races so far and Max Verstappen could wrap up the title in Singapore early next month.

When asked if Red Bull could run the table over the final weeks of the season, Horner told Autosport, "that's a massive ask and (there is) some huge variance of circuits.

"Singapore compared to Monza, it's got the most corners on the calendar. It's bumpy, it's a street track, so it's a much different challenge," the Briton added in the interview published on Monday.

"We're in a great position in the championship. But we're going to attack every race and do the best we can, then the points will take care of themselves.

"But you know, we've been quick at Spa, Zandvoort, Monza and Budapest even. So on a variance of circuits, the car's performing really well."

The title battle will be over on Oct. 2 if Verstappen scores 22 more points than Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, his closest rival, in the next race under floodlights in Singapore.

Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

