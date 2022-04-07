Masters underway as Woods watch begins

Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 6, 2022 Tiger Woods of the U.S. reacts after his shot on the 18th during a practice round REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

AUGUSTA, Ga., April 7 (Reuters) - Gary Player fired the ceremonial first tee shot to open a fascinating Masters on Thursday as crowds swarmed into Augusta National to see headliner Tiger Woods make another comeback.

The last of overnight storms delayed the ceremonial start 30 minutes with Player followed to the first tee by 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson, who stepped into the honorary starter role left vacant by the passing of Lee Elder, the first Black man to compete in the Masters.

But the dreary weather could not dampen the buzz or expectations, as golf fans lucky enough to have secured one of sport's most coveted tickets moved quickly to stake out their places around some of the sport's most famous holes and wait for the man of the moment, Woods to appear.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Anticipation around the year's first major has soared since Woods on Tuesday announced he not only planned to play the Masters, but believes he could win a sixth Green Jacket just 14 months after doctors considered the possibility of having to amputate his right leg.

The Masters officially begins with Spain's Jose Maria Olazabal first off at 830am ET (1230 GMT) but for most of the spectators and millions watching on television it will not start until Woods steps onto the tee.

Woods who partners South African Louis Oosthuizen and Chile's Joaquin Niemann is scheduled to tee off at 1104am ET (1504 GMT).

After two years of COVID-19 restrictions limiting the number of spectators, it seemed like old times at Augusta National as massive galleries washed over the course.

While the focus is on Woods there will be a galaxy of golfing stars for patrons to choose to follow, including betting favourite Spaniard Jon Rahm and Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, who again will seek to complete the career Grand Slam with a Masters win.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Steve Keating in Augusta. Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.