Matsuyama tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws from PGA Tour event
July 2 (Reuters) - Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama has tested positive for COVID-19 and withdrawn from this week's Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, the PGA Tour said on Friday.
The Japanese world number 18 played the opening round on Thursday with six-times major champion Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler.
Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto Editing by Christian Radnedge
