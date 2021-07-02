Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Matsuyama tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws from PGA Tour event

1 minute read

Golf - May 22, 2021; Kiawah Island, South Carolina, USA; Hideki Matsuyama hits from the sixteenth tee during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

July 2 (Reuters) - Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama has tested positive for COVID-19 and withdrawn from this week's Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, the PGA Tour said on Friday.

The Japanese world number 18 played the opening round on Thursday with six-times major champion Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 5:59 PM UTCU.S. sprinter Richardson banned from Olympic 100m after cannabis test

American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson, expected to be one of the biggest draws at the Tokyo Olympics, will miss the 100 metres at the Games after accepting a one-month ban for testing positive for cannabis during her U.S. trials victory in June.

SportsWolf-man Djokovic downs Kudla to reach last 16
SportsMatsuyama tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws from PGA Tour event
SportsSoccer Divided loyalties: Euros split residents of war-ravaged east Ukraine
SportsPliskova trumps Martincova in Czech battle to move into Wimbledon last-16