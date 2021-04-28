Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

SportsMayweather exhibition match against YouTuber Logan Paul back on, set for June 6

Reuters
1 minute read

Boxing - Floyd Mayweather v Tenshin Nasukawa - Saitama Super Arena, Tokyo, Japan - December 31, 2018 Floyd Mayweather poses after a press conference REUTERS/Issei Kato

An exhibition match between undefeated former world champion Floyd Mayweather and YouTube star-turned-amateur boxer Logan Paul is back on.

The pair will face off June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Mayweather announced on his Instagram page on Tuesday, after the match was postponed from its original February date.

"Mayweather Promotions, Fanmio and Showtime Boxing have come together to bring an epic event," wrote the 44-year-old Mayweather, who boasts a pristine 50-0 record.

The five-weight division world champion last fought professionally in August 2017, when he defeated fiery mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor, who was making his boxing debut.

Paul has a 0-1 record after losing to fellow YouTube personality KSI.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sports

Sports · April 27, 2021 · 7:55 PM UTCEXCLUSIVE Olympics-NFL looks to score touchdown with Olympic flag football

The National Football League is throwing its muscle and capital behind a push to get flag football onto the 2028 Los Angles Olympics programme as it looks to grow its global footprint.

SportsCoaches making do with less on draft night after COVID-19 disruptions
SportsMayweather exhibition match against YouTuber Logan Paul back on, set for June 6
SportsStephen Curry, Luka Doncic to renew rivalry when Mavericks visit Warriors

Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic continue what has turned into a very entertaining budding rivalry when the Golden State Warriors host the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night in San Francisco.

SportsWimbledon to become 14-day tournament from 2022 with play on Middle Sunday