Mayweather's Dubai exhibition fight called off

Apr 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Professional boxer Floyd Mayweather looks on before game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

DUBAI, May 13 (Reuters) - Floyd Mayweather's exhibition fight in Dubai against Don Moore, which was scheduled for Saturday, has been called off following the death of United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, organisers told Reuters on Friday.

The move comes after the UAE announced a 40-day mourning period with flags flown at half-mast and suspended work at all public and private sector organisations for three days. read more

American Mayweather retired in 2015 but returned to defeat Conor McGregor in 2017 and improve his professional record to 50-0. His most recent fight was an exhibition bout in June, 2021 against YouTuber-turned boxer Logan Paul, which ended in a draw.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Muath Freij in Abu Dhabi, writing by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; editing by Martyn Herman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.