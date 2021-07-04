Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Mazepin and Latifi handed penalty points for ignoring flags

Formula One F1 - Austrian Grand Prix - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria - July 4, 2021 Williams' Nicholas Latifi during the race REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

July 4 (Reuters) - Russian rookie Nikita Mazepin and Canadian Nicholas Latifi collected three Formula One penalty points each on Sunday for failing to respect double waved yellow warning flags at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Mazepin, who has yet to score any championship points with backmarkers Haas, now has five penalty points from his nine races.

If a driver accumulates 12 penalty points in a 12 month period he must serve a one-race ban. Williams driver Latifi now has six.

Both Latifi and Mazepin, who finished last, also received 30 second time penalties.

Six other drivers summoned by stewards after the race at Spielberg's Red Bull Ring were cleared with no further action to be taken.

Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen was handed two penalty points for causing the collision with Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel that triggered the yellow warning flags as both cars were stuck in the gravel.

That took the Finn's running tally to six.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

