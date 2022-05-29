Mbappe 'already forgotten', says Real's Perez after Champions League win

Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Metz - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - May 21, 2022 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

May 29 (Reuters) - Real Madrid president Florentino Perez insisted that Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe was not on the club's minds as they celebrated a record-extending 14th European Cup crown after victory against Liverpool in Paris on Saturday.

Mbappe was widely tipped for a move to the Spanish capital but signed a contract extension until 2025 at PSG last week in a dramatic U-turn, a decision that irked many Real players and fans. read more

"Real Madrid will always continue to work on having the best players, but today Mbappe is already forgotten," Perez told reporters after a Vinicius Jr tap-in gave them a 1-0 win. read more

"Nothing has happened, Real Madrid have had a perfect season and that is a forgotten issue, there is only a Real Madrid party."

Mbappe's choice to stay at the French champions has triggered a war of words between the parties involved after LaLiga president Javier Tebas said they would file a complaint against PSG to UEFA because the deal "attacked the economic stability" of the European game.

Ligue 1 president Vincent Labrune hit back at Tebas on Thursday, saying his denigration of the French league and its players was "unacceptable".

Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard

