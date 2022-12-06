Mbappe misses training, doing recovery work - FFF
DOHA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Kylian Mbappe was missing from group training on Tuesday as France prepared for their World Cup quarter-final against England, the French football federation said.
"Kylian Mbappe is working in the recovery room, it is usual two days after a game," the FFF said.
Mbappe, 23, scored twice as the defending champions beat Poland 3-1 in the last 16, taking his tally to five goals in Qatar and nine overall at the World Cup.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next / Editor's Picks
- RugbyRFU rejects Wasps, Worcester appeals, confirms relegation
England's Rugby Football Union (RFU) has rejected applications by the administrators of Wasps and Worcester seeking to prevent the automatic relegation of both clubs, saying the COVID-19 pandemic was not the primary reason for their financial woes.