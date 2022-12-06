Mbappe misses training, doing recovery work - FFF

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - France v Poland - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 4, 2022 France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

DOHA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Kylian Mbappe was missing from group training on Tuesday as France prepared for their World Cup quarter-final against England, the French football federation said.

"Kylian Mbappe is working in the recovery room, it is usual two days after a game," the FFF said.

Mbappe, 23, scored twice as the defending champions beat Poland 3-1 in the last 16, taking his tally to five goals in Qatar and nine overall at the World Cup.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond

