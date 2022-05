Mbappe signs contract extension with PSG until 2025

Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Metz - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - May 21, 2022 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe holds up a shirt after signing a new contract REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

May 21 (Reuters) - France forward Kylian Mbappe has extended his contract with Paris St Germain until 2025, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said on Saturday.

"I'm proud to give you a beautiful piece of news -- Kylian Mbappe has signed until June 2025 with Paris St Germain," Al Khelaifi said as he posed with the 23-year-old holding a Mbappe 2025 PSG shirt at the Parc des Princes before the last game of the Ligue 1 season against Metz.

Mbappe's deal was set to expire at the end of June.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Martyn Herman ;

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.