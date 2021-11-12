McGowan, Wright called into Australia squad for China World Cup qualifier

MELBOURNE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Australia coach Graham Arnold has called up defenders Ryan McGowan and Bailey Wright for Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against China, with central defender Harry Souttar ruled out of the clash in the United Arab Emirates.

Stoke City defender Souttar was taken off the ground on a stretcher with a serious knee injury during Thursday's 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia in Sydney. read more

Souttar had gone for scans but medical staff were still assessing the extent of the injury, the team said in a statement on Friday.

Melbourne City forward Andrew Nabbout has been released from the squad to return to his club.

Saudi Arabia remain top of Group B on 13 points midway through the current phase of Asian qualifying, three points ahead of second-placed Australia.

China are in fifth place on four points after being held to a 1-1 draw by Oman at Sharjah Stadium on Thursday.

The top two finishers in each of the two groups in Asia's preliminaries qualify automatically for next year's finals in Qatar, while the third-placed nations enter a series of playoffs for a possible fifth Asian berth at the World Cup.

Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Sam Holmes

