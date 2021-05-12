Skip to main content

SportsMcGregor tops Forbes' highest-paid athletes list

Reuters
2 minute read
1/2

Jan 22, 2021; Abu Dhabi, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES; Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor of Ireland face off during the UFC 257 weigh-in at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 22, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor was the world's highest-paid athlete over the last year ahead of soccer players Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, according to the annual Forbes list released on Wednesday.

During the 12-month period ending May 1, 2021 McGregor earned $180 million, a figure which includes $158 million from endorsements and the recent sale of the majority stake of his whiskey brand, Forbes said.

Barcelona and Argentina forward Messi was second on the list and set a record as the highest-earning soccer player after bringing home $130 million while Portugal and Juventus forward Ronaldo earned $120 million to sit third among the top 10 highest-paid athletes.

NFL quarterback Dak Prescott ($107.5 million) of the Dallas Cowboys and four-times NBA champion LeBron James ($96.5 million) rounded out the top five.

Forbes said its on-the-field earnings figures include all prize money, salaries and bonuses earned during the 12-month period while off-the-field earnings are an estimate of sponsorship deals, appearance fees and licensing income.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sports

Sports · 2:49 PM UTCU.S. athletics team cancels pre-Olympics camp in Japan-local government

The United States' track and field team has cancelled its pre-Olympics training camp in Japan out of concerns for safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic, local authorities announced on Wednesday, raising more questions about the holding of the Games.

SportsSerena suffers shock loss in 1,000th match
SportsIOC confident of successful Tokyo Games despite public opposition
SportsMcGregor tops Forbes' highest-paid athletes list
SportsNBA roundup: Heat clinch playoffs with win over Celtics