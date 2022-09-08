McIlroy says LIV has strained relationship with ex-Ryder Cup team mates

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Rory McIlroy said his relationship with some of his former Ryder Cup team mates has been damaged by their decision to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series.

Ryder Cup stalwarts Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia are among 17 players from the LIV Golf Series who will participate at this week's BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, where McIlroy is also playing.

Five members of Team Europe's contingent at last year's event have joined the breakaway series.

"I wouldn't say I've got much of a relationship with them at the minute," McIlroy told reporters on Wednesday. "But if you're just talking about Ryder Cup, that's not the future of the Ryder Cup team.

"They have played in probably a combined 25 or 30 Ryder Cups ... The Hojgaards (Rasmus and Nicolai), Bobby Mac (Robert MacIntyre), whoever else is coming up. They are the future of the Ryder Cup team. That's what we should be thinking about and talking about.

"I haven't done anything different. They are the ones that have made that decision. I can sit here and keep my head held high and say I haven't done anything differently," he added.

The next edition of the Ryder Cup will be held at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome from Sept. 25-Oct 1 in 2023.

The Northern Irishman also aimed a dig at the LIV Golf members, who play 54-hole events on the breakaway circuit but face the prospect of playing four rounds at Wentworth.

When asked if he would be extra motivated to play in the final pairing on Sunday alongside a player from the LIV Golf Series, McIlroy said: "I'll be trying to win a golf tournament regardless.

"They are going to be pretty tired on Sunday - it will be the fourth day."

