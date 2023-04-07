McIlroy's Grand Slam bid off to slow start at Masters

[1/5] Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 6, 2023 Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy reacts after hitting his tee shot on the 4th hole during the first round REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst















AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 6 (Reuters) - Rory McIlroy's ninth attempt to complete the career Grand Slam of golf's four majors got off to a poor start as the misfiring Northern Irishman failed to take advantage of ideal scoring conditions at the Masters on Thursday.

On a day when some big-name golfers cashed in on rather benign conditions at the year's first major, world number two McIlroy carded an even-par 72 that left him seven shots back of the leaders and in a share of 37th place.

"I'm probably two or three shots behind how I'd like to be, considering how I played today. I think, if I had gotten the most out of my round, I would have shot 68 or 69. So a few shots back, but nothing that's not insurmountable," said McIlroy.

"I think I can go out there and give myself plenty of chances and play a great round of golf tomorrow and get myself back on that big white scoreboard."

Despite arriving as one of the pre-tournament favourites, McIlroy, who has paid the price for slow starts at Augusta National, did not look anywhere near as dialled as he did in March when he finished runner-up at Bay Hill and third in the Match Play event.

But there is still time for McIlroy to turn things around and keep alive his hopes of completing his collection of major titles this year and join Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as winners of the career Grand Slam.

McIlroy is not a fan of the forecasts for Friday's second round as he feels the expected rain will soften the course and produce conditions that are not ideal for those needing to make up ground.

"The more difficult the course is, I think that's probably favorable conditions for chasing a little bit or trying to catch up," said McIlroy.

"Look, I don't know what's going to happen tomorrow. Hopefully we don't get affected by it too much, and we can get out there and play 18 holes uninterrupted. I can shoot something in the mid-60s and get myself back in it."

McIlroy reached the turn at one over par after mixing two birdies with a bogey and double-bogey and covered the back-nine and grinded his way home with three birdies against two bogeys over the back nine.

"Just a little untidy in places ... It's not disastrous, but I just need to sort of tidy it all up," said McIlroy.

"I didn't feel like I was too far away today. I made five birdies but just a couple of too many mistakes on the card."

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Augusta, Georgia Editing by Shri Navaratnam











