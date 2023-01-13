McVay to return as Rams head coach next season

By
Jan 8, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay returns to the locker room following a 19-16 overtime loss against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

LOS ANGELES, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The Los Angeles Rams announced on Friday that head coach Sean McVay will return to lead the team again next season, ending speculation that the Super Bowl-winning coach might leave to take a broadcasting position.

The Rams backed up their championship last February with a dismal 5-12 record this season amid a torrent of injuries. McVay said at his season-ending press conference on Monday that he would take a few days to "reflect" before deciding on his next steps.

The Rams on Friday made it clear that the 36-year-old would indeed be back in 2023.

"Sean McVay informed the team he is excited to return next season," the Rams tweeted.

McVay is the NFL's third-highest paid coach at $14 million per season, according to Sportico. His contract with the Rams extends through the 2026 season.

In the wake of his Super Bowl triumph, the mediagenic McVay was offered a $100 million, five-year contract to join the Amazon Prime NFL broadcast team, the New York Post reported.

Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Los Angeles-based sports reporter who interviews the most impactful athletes and executives in the world. Covers breaking news ranging from the highs of championship victories to the lows of abuse scandals. My work highlights the ways in which sports and the issues of race, gender, culture, finance, and technology intersect.

Read Next