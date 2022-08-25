Medvedev faces plenty of challenges in U.S. Open title defence

NEW YORK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Daniil Medvedev will look to shake off some inconsistent form as he bids to become the first man since Roger Federer in 2008 to successfully defend his U.S. Open title while fending off a string of challengers to his number one ranking.

A mixed run-up to the year's final major shows the Russian could have his work cut out when the main draw kicks off next week.

He won in Los Cabos but suffered a shock exit in his opener to Nick Kyrgios at the Canadian Masters.

He appeared in-form at Cincinnati, however, reaching the semi-final at the tournament where he has often thrived and won in 2019.

"Happy with my level," he told reporters after taking down American hope and Indian Wells winner Taylor Fritz in the quarter-final.

"If I can continue to play this way, and especially during the match raise my level, I can beat anybody."

That optimism will be tested in New York, however, despite the absence of top names including Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev.

Retaining his title will be foremost in his mind but he will also have one eye on the rankings as four-time winner Rafa Nadal, Norwegian Casper Ruud, Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas and teenager Carlos Alcaraz are all in a position to claim the top spot in New York, according to the ATP. read more

"I still think he's one of the favourites, obviously. One of the top two couple of guys. No question about it," seven-times major winner and ESPN analyst John McEnroe told reporters.

He produced the performance of a lifetime to spoil Novak Djokovic's bid for a calendar year Grand Slam last year and got the rowdy Queens crowd on his side before pushing the heavily favoured Nadal to five sets in the 2019 final.

With a powerful serve and enormous reach, the six-foot six-inch Medvedev uses his lanky frame to his advantage while maintaining an agility that belies his height.

The 26-year-old is known for setting up shop near the back of the court and zipping around with lightning speed, but opponents could be catching on, says McEnroe.

"Obviously he plays so far back, you know, it seems like that will catch up to him... players should figure out a way to deal with that. And he's got to adjust," he said.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine - which led to Medvedev being barred from Wimbledon this year along with his Russian compatriots - could also weigh heavily during the tournament.

"You wonder what's going on in his head," said McEnroe. "I can't imagine it's not playing a part in all these Russian players."

Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York Editing by Toby Davis

