Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Medvedev keys up for Wimbledon with first title on grass in Mallorca

2 minute read

Jun 8, 2021; Paris, France; Daniil Medvedev (RUS) reacts during his match against Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) on day 10 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

June 26 (Reuters) - World number two Daniil Medvedev warmed up for next week's Wimbledon in style, taming big-serving American Sam Querrey 6-4 6-2 in the Mallorca Open final on Saturday to win his maiden title on grass.

The Russian, a two-time Grand Slam finalist, beat Querrey for his 11th ATP Tour title with all his previous titles coming on hardcourts.

"I've always liked playing on grass. Four years ago, I would say that it was my favourite surface," Medvedev said.

"But after my results on hard courts I couldn't say anything else other than hard courts, and I still like playing on hard courts more.

"It was important for me to get these ... titles, because we don't have a lot of tournaments (on grass). I'm happy to get this title, but I'm looking forward to the biggest challenge on grass, which is Wimbledon."

Medvedev broke Querrey's serve once in the opening set and twice in second while allowing no breakpoint opportunities to the American on his own serve.

He sealed the match in 62 minutes with his 10th ace.

Medvedev is seeded second at the grasscourt Grand Slam and will begin his campaign on Tuesday against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff, who ousted him in his opening match in Halle last week.

"(This title) feels great because I came here trying to win some matches and I managed to do it," said Medvedev, adding that the final was his best performance of the week.

"It's always a good feeling and it gives you a lot of confidence."

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 2:50 AM UTCAll smiles for Biles, as Tokyo comes into focus at U.S. trials

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles backed up her reputation as the world's greatest gymnast on Friday, dominating the first day of the women's competition at the U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials, less than a month before the Tokyo Games.

SportsTeenager Knighton keeps record-breaking year on track at U.S. trials
SportsDjokovic looking to peak at Grand Slams with eye on 20th at Wimbledon
SportsMLB roundup: Phils, Mets split after Aaron Nola's strikeout spree
SportsMuhammad, McLaughlin set for 400m hurdle showdown at U.S. trials